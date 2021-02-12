Could We See a Foot of Snow Twice Next Week? [Forecast]

You've heard the rumors and I am certain you have seen the various social media posts that are floating around. Here's what we know. We're going to get snow next week and there is a potential for a lot of it. As Wayne Hart, from Eyewitness News, said last night during his forecast, "This could be significant."

Well, today, we're getting a look at some of the early snowfall predictions. While it's still too early to really tell what we're in store for, the forecast models are speaking. I'm not sure I am a fan of what they're saying.

The Weather Channel, for instance, just published their predictions for accumulation and, according to their forecast, the way it stands now, we could see up to a foot of snow TWICE next week.

Here's a look at what The Weather Channel is currently predicting for Sunday night into Monday night.

The Weather Channel

Yeah, you're seeing that correctly. And, if you're doing the math correctly, you are coming to terms with the fact that we have the potential for close to a foot of snow.

Unfortunately, it doesn't stop there. We're going to get about a 24 hours break in the action and it's likely going to fire back up. Here's the forecast for Wednesday into Thursday. Again, do the math. You guessed it. That outlines the possibility of a second foot of snow.

The Weather Channel

While The Weather Channel is projecting HUGE snowfall amounts, the National Weather Service is being a little more cautious thus far. Here's the graph they are sharing, which shows where the most significant snowfall will be situated. Like with The Weather Channel's prediction, it appears we're right in the bullseye. But just how much can we expect? For now, they're not going out on that snow-covered limb.

National Weather Service

Now, here's the good news. As we have learned many times here in the tristate, you just never know what to expect and conditions can truly change at any given moment. We'll keep you updated as more is learned about these two approaching systems and, naturally, if watches and warnings are issued, we'll keep you fully updated with the help from our friends at Eyewitness News.

