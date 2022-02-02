In anticipation of a major winter storm heading for Kentucky, including an ice storm warning for the Tri-State, Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency.

The storm will roll into Western Kentucky tonight/Wednesday and the ice storm warning for our listening area is set to expire Friday morning at 6:00 a.m. A wintry mix that will start as freezing rain, will eventually change over to sleet and snow. Ice accumulations could be as little as 0.25 inches up to 0.75 inches in parts of Western Kentucky.

Tree damage and power outages are possible with this ice storm.

Governor Beshear is ordering all state offices to be closed on Thursday to help keep thousands of employees off dangerous roads. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky State Police, and the Kentucky National Guard are actively preparing for the storm and they will be ready to respond.

KYTC has made four requests for the public:

-Limit travel to what’s necessary when snow and ice are on the roads

-Give snowplows and crew members plenty of room on the road

-Ensure personal vehicles are winter-ready, with the recommendation of keeping an emergency kit in vehicles

Kentuckians can stay up to date by visiting snowky.ky.gov for snow and ice information and GoKYky.gov for traffic and roadway information.

And keep it tuned to the Country Station, 92.5 WBKR, and the WBKR app for updated information on weather-related closings and cancellations.