While we are all waiting to see what happens beginning Thursday afternoon in regards to our winter storm and wind chills, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear isn't taking any chances as he's declared a State of Emergency for Kentuckians.

Governor Beshear has been in touch with county officials to help open warming centers for local residents in need and Kentucky State Parks will serve as backup warming centers. Here are the Governor's remarks from earlier today:

UPDATE 12/22/22:

The National Weather Service in Paducah has now issued a WINTER STORM WARNING for the Tri-State in addition to the existing WIND CHILL WARNING.

From the National Weather Service in Paducah:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Paducah KY 1019 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ILZ087-090-091-094-INZ081-082-085>088-KYZ001>022-230030- /O.UPG.KPAH.WW.Y.0012.221222T2000Z-221223T0600Z/ /O.NEW.KPAH.WS.W.0004.221222T2000Z-221223T0600Z/ /O.CON.KPAH.WC.W.0001.221223T0000Z-221223T1800Z/ Gallatin-Pope-Hardin-Massac-Gibson-Pike-Posey-Vanderburgh-Warrick- Spencer-Fulton-Hickman-Carlisle-Ballard-McCracken-Graves- Livingston-Marshall-Calloway-Crittenden-Lyon-Trigg-Caldwell- Union KY-Webster-Hopkins-Christian-Henderson-Daviess-McLean- Muhlenberg-Todd- Including the cities of Shawneetown, Golconda, Elizabethtown, Metropolis, Fort Branch, Petersburg, Poseyville, Evansville, Boonville, Rockport, Hickman, Clinton, Bardwell, Wickliffe, Paducah, Mayfield, Smithland, Benton, Murray, Marion, Eddyville, Cadiz, Princeton, Morganfield, Dixon, Madisonville, Hopkinsville, Henderson, Owensboro, Calhoun, Greenville, and Elkton 1019 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 /1119 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022/ ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and western Kentucky. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated higher amounts of snow cannot be ruled out if heavier snow bands develop. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The following warming centers in the Tri-State will be available (from tristatehomepage.com)

EVANSVILLE

United Caring Services will operate a warming center during the day with snacks at the CK Newsome Center located at 100 E. Walnut St. For the night, Ck Newsome Center will close, and United Caring Services will open a warming center located at 324 NW 6th St.

Evansville Rescue Mission has extended its hours for the White Flag night and will operate a warming center in its atrium. It says its goal is to get as many people as possible off the street for the duration of the storm.

Robards: Robards City Hall will function as a warming center.

Henderson:

Father Bradley Shelter will take women and children. You can contact Britt Kitchens at (270)- 577-5050.

The Harbor House will take men only. You can contact Coni Beck at (270)- 827-8700.

Any clothing donations can be put into the Salvation Army boxes at 1213 Washington Street. Emergent calls for sheltering should be made to Henderson 911 at (270)-827-8700 or by dialing 911 anywhere in Henderson County.

Owensboro:

Daniel Pitino Shelter from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. located at 501 Walnut St.

Hopkins County: The Pennyrile Forest State Resort will be the designated warming center.

Union County:

Sturgis First Christian Church: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. After 4 p.m. call Pastor Dave at (608)-310-9560 or Lee Baird at (270)-952-0080.

Union County Fire Department: Call Chief John Millikan at (270)-997-1141.

Sturgis Senior Citizens: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. After 8 p.m. call Sturgis Fire Department at (270)-333-4411.

Morganfield Christian Church: Call as needed Brian Babbs at (270)-952-2928 or (270)-389-4357.

Corydon:

The Corydon Civil Defense Fire and Rescue Fire Station will operate as a warming center if the area should lose power.

Madisonville:

The First United Methodist Church will be open as a warming center from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. starting Thursday night and running through December 24. Location is 200 East Center Street in Madisonville on the corner of Center and Scott St.



McLean County:

The following warming centers will start Thursday evening and run through Monday at noon.

Calhoun: City Hall

Livermore: The Armory & Fire Dept.

Sacramento: Methodist Church

Island: Fire Dept.

Beechgrove: Fire Dept.

Muhlenberg County:

Central City FD for fire victims and Stranded motorists 207 N 2nd St. Central City

Bremen Community Center If they have a power outage the FD will be used. 47 College St. Bremen 55 College St. Bremen

Drakesboro Community Center 210 W Mose Rager Blvd. Drakesboro

Muhlenberg County Fire Training Center 61 Career Way, Central City

Muhlenberg County Senior Citizens Center 55 Career Way, Central City

Muhlenberg County Emergency Services Complex training room 504 Doss Dr Suite A, Powderly

Graham FD 120 Firehouse Ln, Graham

Cleaton Missionary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 186 Main St. Central City

Nelson Creek Community Center 901 St Rt 1379, Central City

Two Churches that will open as Shelters if needed. Beechmont Baptist Church 551 Bradford Rd, Beechmont Second Baptist Church 217 W Depot St, Greenville



Webster County: Call Webster County Dispatch at (270) – 639-5012 or Providence Dispatch at (270) – 639

Clay Clay Fire Department – 135 East Railroad St.

Dixon Webster County Senior Center – 80 N. College St.

Poole Poole Fire Dept. – 9110 US Hwy 41 A-North

Providence Providence Community Center – 221 Wallace St.

Sebree First Baptist Church – 12100 St. Tre 132 East

Slaughters Slaughters Fire Dept – 93 2nd St.



We will update this list as more warming shelter information is released.

We have started a "CLOSINGS" tab on our WBKR homepage, also on the WBKR app in the "What's Hot" bar, be on the lookout for updates. Stay tuned and be very careful.