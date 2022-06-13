Tri-State Upgraded to Excessive Heat Warning Through Wednesday

We knew this early, pre-Summer heat wave was coming and wow, it's here with a vengeance. I've had some air conditioning issues at my apartment for the past couple of days, so, I was quite stifled when I stepped outside this afternoon. I kept wondering if our area would be upgraded to more than a heat advisory, and it's official.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

The National Weather Service in Paducah has put into effect an Excessive Heat Warning for the Tri-State area now until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Our heat index values will range from 105 to 115 this afternoon and Tuesday, with Wednesday seeing a heat index of 105. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat-related illnesses to occur.

weather.gov/pah weather.gov/pah loading...

BE PREPARED AND BE CAUTIOUS

When it's hot and humid in excessive conditions, be sure to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay in the shade and out of the sun, and check up on relatives, neighbors, and pets. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles in this weather under any circumstance. Car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

If you work outside or if you plan to spend time outside, take extra precautions, such as rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or early evening. And wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing when possible for any outdoor activities. If working outside, OSHA recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in a shaded or air-conditioned environment.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location immediately. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.