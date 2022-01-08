WATCH: Beautiful Drone Footage from the Kentucky Winter Storm

As I write this, there is still a lot of snow on the ground. Despite the fact that there was plenty of sunshine today, the high was still WELL below the freezing point.

WINTER IN KENTUCKY

In the coming days, that figures to change. And while the melt-off will be a welcome occurrence to most of us (and others of us to a certain extent), it WILL return Kentucky and the rest of the tri-state area to a familiar state of blah winter visuals.

I mentioned the other day that it's fairly ironic that the only time winter is pretty is when it is also a nuisance. Snow would be a PERFECT scenario if none of us had to leave our homes and, well, live out our daily existences, right?

But, yes, without a blanket of white, we're stuck looking at dead trees and brown lawns. FORTUNATELY, there's drone video. And, honestly, the more of these I see, the more I want one desperately.

KENTUCKY WINTER STORM DRONE FOOTAGE -- LOUISVILLE

While drones are highly useful tools, we also get amazing videos like this one from Jeffersontown Veterans Memorial Park in Louisville.

I love the natural effect the snow creates of a seemingly black & white drone shoot beautifully interrupted by flashes of color on the American flag. But there were no tricks, no filters. Snow is white and darkness is black. Pretty simple. Pretty stunning, too.

By the way, for a point of reference, here's what that park looks like in the springtime.

KENTUCKY WINTER STORM DRONE FOOTAGE -- LEXINGTON

And while we're at it, let's check out drone footage of the winter storm in Lexington. As gorgeous as THIS is, those folks will probably be glad to see it all melt away after getting nine inches of it. Good grief.

Again, this winter storm has been a royal pain in the butt, but it's good that we had those who were able to capture its beauty, as well.

