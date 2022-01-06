Massive amounts of snow--in some cases for some areas, much more than was expected--have fallen since early this morning and the roadways really haven't seen much in the way of improvement thanks to sub-freezing temperatures.

STATE OF EMERGENCY IN KENTUCKY

With all that information in front of him and the fact that there are many parts of Kentucky dealing with far worse situations than we are here in the tri-state, Governor Andy Beshear has issued a state of emergency for the Commonwealth. To review the governor's executive order, which details what can now happen with regards to the Department of Emergency Management, click here.

DANGEROUS ROADS

A number of highways throughout Kentucky are dealing with prohibitively difficult conditions with a stretch of Interstate 75, for example, needing to shut down entirely on Thursday. Another more extreme result of this intense winter weather is a pile-up on the Western Kentucky Parkway near Elizabethtown involving 20 vehicles. A Louisville motorist posted this shortly after 4 PM Central Time, indicating he'd been stuck on the WK Parkway for four hours.

WESTERN KENTUCKY PARKWAY PILE-UP

Clearly the road hazards with this winter storm speak for themselves, so if you don't have to be out on the road, by all means, do NOT be out on the road. I'm pretty sure THESE drivers wish THEY weren't out on the road.

Fortunately--VERY fortunately--no injuries have been reported with his accident, according to WLKY-Louisville.

While many of us are dealing with snowfall in the one to four-inch range, southcentral and eastern Kentucky are looking at upwards of 8 inches of the white stuff.

Please keep checking back to wbkr.com for the latest information regarding weather-related closings and stay safe and, if at all possible, OFF the roads.

