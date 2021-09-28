This may come as a surprise but the weather is going to get cold and it will snow this winter in the Midwest. It does not take a crystal ball or palm reader to know that this is true - regardless of what year it is. In fact, Stephen Hawking, legendary theoretical physicist, and intellectual genius, once said, "There is no way that we can predict the weather six months ahead beyond giving the seasonal average."

So with that said, The Farmers' Almanac manages to offer a seasonal prediction for the months known as winter here in the northern hemisphere of the planet. So what exactly does the Farmers' Almanac expect for Winter 2021-2022? They are calling it a "Frosty Flip-Flop Winter" suggesting that the weather and temps may be all over the place.

Winter is going to be a season of flip-flop conditions with notable polar coaster swings in temperatures!

Get our free mobile app

For our region here in the Midwest, including Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Ohio, the Farmer's Almanac has it labeled at "Icy" and "Flaky" on their map. They predict that we will see, on average, "near-normal" amounts of snow across the entire United States but they also suggest that we may see some month-to-month fluctuations.

In January, the United States can expect some milder temperatures early on in the month according to the Farmers' Almanac with the mercury dropping as we get closer to the end of the month and head into February. But for those of us in the Midwest, they're predicting a little something extra.

The Great Lakes, Midwest, and Ohio Valley will have more than their fair share of cold and flaky weather in January.

They are even predicting "a possible blizzard" by the end of January for parts of the Northern Plains and the Rockies so keep that in mind if you plan to do any traveling. And while January may start out mild, what they are predicting for the Midwest, and particularly the Ohio Valley for February is on the other end of the weather spectrum.

We’re forecasting a “winter whopper” for parts of the Northeast and Ohio Valley toward the end of February.

During the month of March, they say we can expect a "late winter storm" to make its way across the Midwest as well as the Eastern portion of the country.

So what does it all mean? Well, honestly, it means it is going to be a typical winter full of unpredictable temperatures and precipitation. The best way to prepare? Keep the basics on hand so you're ready for anything.

Stay safe and stay warm!

[Source: Farmers' Almanac]

10 Must-Have Items To Keep In Your Car This Winter These ten items will help you keep you safe during your travels in cold, slippery weather.