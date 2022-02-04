As I sit here and listen to that tell-tale clicking on my roof, I've been wondering what it's been like for folks NOT in my little corner of the world. It's evident that the ice storm isn't as bad for some as it is for others.

ICE STORM PHENOMENON -- 'GALLOPING' POWERLINES

For example, I ran across this Facebook video from WLKY-Louisville that shows "galloping" powerlines in Jackson County, Indiana. While it's fascinating to watch, it's not a good thing.

ICE STORM CONCERNS REGARDING TREES

Of course, a huge concern with any ice storm, aside from the obvious issues with driving, is how heavy the ice will be ON powerlines and tree limbs. I'll confess...power outages related to storms like this give me a little anxiety. We all remember how long so many people were without electricity in the aftermath of the 2009 ice storm. And that eerie SOUND that comes from limbs breaking. Do you remember hearing that creepy cracking sound and then the sound of what I described at the time as a soft explosion? Limbs breaking and causing power outages.

WILLOW TREE COLLAPSES

Wondering whether or not your going to lose power or whether or not a big tree in your yard will be able to withstand Mother Nature's wraith is no fun for anyone.

I don't know whether or not Douglas and Jackie Koon were worried they might lose their big willow tree, but it was unable to handle the weight of the ice that formed on its branches and collapsed.

Fortunately, as they mentioned in their post, no one was hurt. They're a little shaken up, understandably, and ANYONE would lament losing a big beautiful willow tree.

I've been looking warily out my front window from time to time. There's a large grove of tall trees next to our house and I'm hoping they stay in an upright position through all this.

Everyone, stay safe, and if you notice a limb has fallen on a line, do not attempt to remove it. Call a professional to handle a situation like that. That's why they're there.

