Well, our winter has been incredibly mild so far. Of course, that's not to say that the we haven't experienced some tumultuous weather here in western Kentucky. We have. But our weather, with record highs in the 70s on Christmas Day and two different tornado outbreaks in the last three weeks, the last month has seemed more like something we'd experience in spring. Not winter.

That, however, is about to change. It looks like the tristate could see our first real bout of winter weather later this week. The temperatures certainly took a tumble yesterday after our New Year's Day cold front moved through. But even more Arctic air (colder at that) is on the way and is set to arrive later this week. When it gets here, we could also see some accumulating snow.

The National Weather Service, AccuWeather and The Weather Channel all seem to be on the same page. Our chance of snow looks to ramp up on Thursday and it appears, by early forecast indications, that we could see some accumulation.

We'll go through each forecast to show what each agency's latest predictions are calling for.

First, we'll start with the National Weather Service.

NWS NWS loading...

That's certainly a snowy-looking Thursday. In fact, the National Weather Service says we need to brace for cold in addition to some snow.

NWS NWS loading...

I wish I could say that low of 10 on Thursday night was a typo, but it's not.

AccuWeather is in agreement that it's going to get snowy and cold.

AccuWeather AccuWeather loading...

Though AccuWeather doesn't seem to predict much accumulation on Thursday, they are suggesting more than a dusting on Thursday night.

AccuWeather AccuWeather loading...

And yes! That's a low temperature of 8 degrees and a RealFeel temperature BELOW zero.

The Weather Channel is being a little more ambitious with their forecast predictions. Forecasters there say we could see several inches of snow.

The Weather Channel The Weather Channel loading...

Of course, here at WBKR, we'll continue to keep you updated in coordination with our weather partners at Eyewitness News! But if you've been wanting to see some snow this winter, it looks like the probabilities are there that it will happen later this week.

Get our free mobile app

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages