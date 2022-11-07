Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady have officially divorced, but did they have a prenup?

The supermodel and famed football player signed a prenup before they got married in 2009. According to Entertainment Tonight, the former couple's separation of wealth was not difficult to navigate. In fact, the most challenging aspect about their divorce was the separation of property.

However, because most of their assets were already divided, it allowed for the divorce to be settled quickly and discreetly.

"Gisele and Tom worked on the terms of their settlement with a mediator. It has all been worked out and they agreed to joint custody of their children," a source told the news outlet.

The news of the prenup comes after the couple announced their divorce on Oct. 28.

Both Bündchen and Brady spoke out after their divorce was finalized via statements shared to their respective social media accounts.

Brady also got candid about the split during an episode of Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

Speaking on the podcast, he revealed that the split was "amicable."

"Obviously, the good news is, it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things: taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games," Brady said.

"All you can do is the best you could do. That's what I'll just continue to do as long as I'm working and as long as I'm being a dad," he continued.

The couple share two children together: Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12.