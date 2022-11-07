The holiday season is always a good time to take a moment to be thankful for the things we have. In this case, the ability to put food on the table and feed our families. It's also a good time to remember not everyone in our community has that ability, and that the right thing for those of us who can is to do our part to lend them a helping hand.

Food Insecurity in Kentucky

The rising cost of everything, particularly groceries due to the current inflation issue has left many families here in the Tri-State dealing with food insecurity, some of which may have never dealt with it before. According to Feeding America, 575,300 people in Kentucky are facing hunger, and 162,100 of them are children. That's one in every eight people and one in every six kids.

Closer to home, Feeding America says 15.1% of Henderson County residents are dealing with food insecurity. That's 6,649 of the 44,329 residents. In Daviess County, 13%, or 13,398 of the 103,063 are dealing with it. 14.4% or 1,896 of the 13,544 residents in Union County are struggling with it and in Webster County, the number is 2,152 out of 12,813, or 16.8%. That's 24,095 people in total. Far too many if you ask me.

2022 Helping the Hungry Can Food Drive

If you're fortunate to be someone who isn't dealing with food insecurity, you can help those thousands of your neighbors who are by making a donation during our annual Helping the Hungry Can Food Drive with Henderson Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Sureway Foods.

This year's drive will take place from 6:00 AM until 6:00 PM on Friday, November 18th. We'll be broadcasting throughout the day from the Sureway Foods location on 2nd Street across from Henderson North Middle School with large bins where you can drop off your donation. Donations will be accepted at the Watson Lane and Green Street Sureway Foods locations during that time as well.

All donations will be turned over to the Henderson Christian Community Outreach which will make sure they get distributed to families in need ahead of the holiday season. If you don't have time to shop, we'll also be accepting monetary donations and will gladly do the shopping for you.