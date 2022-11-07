How You Can Help Fight Hunger in the Evansville Area

Evansville Parole has teamed up with NOW Counseling to help the community fight against hunger. Here's everything you need to know about how you can help.

As the holidays approach, many in the area are excited about gathering with loved ones and enjoying a delicious meal. However, for some, food might be hard to come by. With the rising cost of food, and some folks falling on hard times, some people in the area might not get the same kind of holiday meal that others in the community would take for granted.

That's why Evansville Parole has teamed up with NOW Counseling to help the community fight against hunger. According to the USDA, more than 34 million people, including 9 million children, in the United States are food insecure. That includes families right here in the Evansville area. So, Evansville Parole and NOW Counseling has decided to hold a food drive that will be ongoing now through December 5, 2022. The two organizations will be collecting nonperishable food items, with the community's help. The nonperishable items that they are looking to collect are listed below:

· FRUITS AND VEGETABLES-canned vegetables, canned fruit juice in 100%, dried fruits/vegetables

· PROTEINS-low-sodium or water packed canned meats/seafood, canned beans and peas

· DAIRY AND DAIRY SUBSTITUTES-wheat pasta and rice

· 100% WHOLE GRAINS -grain cereal and rolled oats

· HEALTHY FATS-low sodium nuts and butters

How to Donate

There will be two drop-off locations at Evansville Parole Office, 5603 HWY 41 N, Evansville IN, and NOW Counseling 320 NW Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Evansville, IN 47705. Evansville Parole and NOW Counseling will be donating the food items after December 9th to the Ronald McDonalds House in Evansville.

If you have the means to help, it would be greatly appreciated by both organizations and all who will benefit from the food donations this holiday season.

