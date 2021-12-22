Another Evansville, Indiana restaurant is shuttering its doors but it does not look like the building will be staying vacant once the doors are closed.

According to a recent post from Evansville 411 News, one of two current Mele's Diner locations will be closing its doors before the holidays. The restaurant on Evansville's eastside, located at 6840 Logan Drive, can be found in the small shopping complex located near the intersection of Morgan Avenue and Crosspointe Boulevard, in front of the Eastside Lowes and Dunigan YMCA.

While that Mele's Diner location will be permanently closing its doors on Thursday, December 23, 2021, the restaurant's other location, in front of the Eastland Mall, at 550 North Green River Road will remain open. In a statement made on Facebook, the restaurant said,

Get our free mobile app

It is with a grateful and heavy heart we announce that Mele's Diner on Logan Drive will be closing permanently on December 23, 2021. We have been so blessed with so much support from all of our customers, and we want to thank each and everyone of you for your presence and trust in us. We hope to see you at the Diner on our Green River location! Merry Christmas and a Happy and blessed 2022!!

According to Evansville 411 News, the Logan Drive suite will be the new 2022 location of Jalisco Taqueria, a project from the owners of Newburgh, Indiana's Jalisco Mexican Restaurant.

Mele's Diner has announced that their Logan Drive location on Evansville's east side will be permanently closing on December 23, 2021. The Diner by Meles location at 550 N Green River Road will remain open. According to the Site Review Committeee, the former Mele's Diner location is slated to be rebranded as Jalisco Taqueria in 2022. The new restaurant is in the works by the owners of Jalisco Mexican Restaurant in Newburgh.

There is no word on what exactly prompted the decision to close the Logan Drive Mele's Diner location. Additional details regarding the new Jalisco Taqueria are not available at this time. Keep scrolling to see the Top Restaurants in Evansville According to Yelp.

Top Evansville Restaurants According to Yelp Here's the Evansville restaurants that were rated highly on Yelp.

How Many of These Locally Owned Restaurants Have You Tried? I am one of the pickiest eaters that you will ever meet. Sometimes I have to get out of my comfort zone and try something new. Here's a list of locally owned eateries that we can all try.