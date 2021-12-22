Top Three Local Breakfast Places in Evansville Area
Breakfast is, by far, my favorite meal of the day. It is the one meal I have perfected as far as cooking. So, when I find a place that serves and excellent breakfast, I am al in.
One of the things on my bucket list is to open up a little breakfast place. Since the pandemic, I have scaled down my vision from a full fledged diner to a drive-thru only quick stop.
I would just serve breakfast food and some lunch items, coffee and signature coffees until around 2pm. Like the ones you see in the movies, I would be the friendly face with great food and a smile in the morning.. And, I would know everyones name.
But, until I open up my own breakfast place, I will continue to support and enjoy the top breakfast places in the Tristate. Keep in mind the places I'm listing are like the one I dream of owning. They serve only breakfast and maybe some lunch. (In no particular order)
1. Kite and Key Cafe - Located on Franklin St, on the West side of Evansville, Kite And Key Cafe is open Tuesday - Sunday from 6am to 2pm. (812) 401-0275
2. The Daily Grind - Located at 1 SE 9th St, in Evansville, it's open from 6:30 am - 2:00 pm. (812) 401-2040
3. Mendy's Kitchen - Located at 924 Crabtree Avenue, Owensboro, Kentucky, Open daily from 6:00 am to 1:30 pm.
These tare the three that met the criteria I was looking for, they only serve breakfast and maybe a little lunch. There are so many great local places to eat breakfast, all over the Tristate. I would love to check them out. If you have a favorite locally owned breakfast place that you love, email me, HERE.
