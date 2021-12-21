Kentucky Man Who Went Viral For Playing Piano In Tornado-Destroyed Home Plays Grand Ole Opry

A Muhlenberg County, Kentucky man went viral for a beautiful moment where he played the piano inside of a home destroyed by a tornado, and the story gets even more beautiful.

As you know, the Kentucky tornado of December 10th caused so much devastation throughout Western Kentucky. We have all seen the aftermath of the destruction, heard all of the terrible stories about what folks have lost, and have seen the community instinctively come together to help those in need who were affected by the tornado. Many have seen a video that has gone viral from Muhlenberg County of a man playing the piano inside of a destroyed home.

The video was posted by a woman named Whitney Brown. In the video, her brother, Jordan Baize, is sitting at his piano which had water damage and missing keys. However, that didn't stop him from playing "There's Something About That Name" by the Gaither Vocal Band. In the video, you can see all of the damage to his home caused by the tornado...the roof is completely gone, debris and broken furniture are everywhere, but thankfully, he and his family all made it out safely. If you haven't seen the video, you can view it below:

The heart of this video touched so many on social media in the wake of something so tragic in Kentucky. Jordan's video caught the attention of fellow Kentucky native, and Christian singer, Jason Crabb, who is actually a friend of his. So, quick fun fact about Jason Crabb: my best friend, Matt Russell, grew up around the Crabb Family and he always told me stories about how great of people they are. After Matt passed, I met Jason in Owensboro. He, and his brother Adam, both remembered Matt and took time to step aside to talk to me about him after the show. Their kindness to Matt and myself is something that I will never forget.

Anyway, speaking of Jason's kindness and heart...he was touched by the moment and wanted Jordan to bring the song to the Grand Ole Opry stage to share with the audience. So last Saturday, Jason invited Jordan on stage to perform with him the very song that captured the hearts of many on social media, "There's Something About That Name". If you haven't seen this touching moment yet, check out the video below:

