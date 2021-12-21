Kentucky Musician Rocks Out On ‘God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen’ [WATCH]

When it comes to music, I love all genres. I know, that seems like that would not be the case, but I find that I am drawn to music that moves me. Sometimes it moves my soul and other times it moves my body.

As a child, my little brother and I would put on killer air band concerts. We performed for our family and our parents friends. We performed everything from Van Halen, to Charlie Daniels, to string quartet pieces. During the holidays, we would bring out the Christmas music.

It's funny that neither one of us ever really learned to play an instrument. Yet, in our careers in radio, we are still very close to music, yet still standing on the edge and never in the band. I still hope, someday to learn to play the cello. It's on my bucker list.

When I came across this video a f ew years ago, I was blown away. It's like Lacy Jean is my spirit sister. The difference is, she is really an extremely talented musician.

The video was the Owensboro Symphony Christmas concert a few years ago. Before I watched the video, all I saw was an orchestra, a woman and a fiddle. I thought, sure, let's hear some Kentucky pickin' and grinnin' holiday music. I was SO wrong. Just because It's Kentucky, doesn't mean it's has to be bluegrass or country. It can ROCK.

Here she is performing during a Christmas concert last year, with the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra. Get ready for chills.

The incredible musician is Whitesville, Kentucky's own, Lacy Jean.

Lacy Jean/Facebook

I was blown away. I've probably watched that video a hundred times. Merry Christmas!

Here she is playing amazing fiddle with an opossum on her shoulder.

When Lacy plays, it gives me chills. She also plays killer guitar and sings too. LOVE her!

Lacy Jean/Facebook

