Indiana Hunting, Fishing, & Trapping License Fees to Increase in 2022

You will be paying a little extra for your fishing, hunting, and trapping licenses in Indiana in 2022.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has announced that for the first time since 2006, there will be an increase in fishing, hunting, and trapping fees for residents, commercial, and nonresident licenses. Personal license fees have remained the same since 2006, and some commercial license and permit fees have not increased since the 1980s, according to Indiana DNR.

These increases will start with the 2022-2023 license year (April 1, 2022 – March 31, 2023) that will go on sale in January. It should be noted that the fee increases will not affect licenses for the remainder of the 2021-2022 license year (April 1, 2021 – March 31, 2022), even if those licenses are purchased after January 1 of 2022.

So how much more will you be paying?

Here are a few examples of license fee increases for 2022 in Indiana.

Hunting & Fishing Combination Licenses for residents will go from $25 to $32.

Fishing Annual Fishing Licenses for residents will go from $17 to $23.

Annual Hunting Licenses for residents will go from $17 to $20.

Annual Trapping Licenses for residents will go from $17 to $20.

Of course, we know that there are several other types of stamps and licenses for hunting, fishing, and trapping in Indiana. Those have been affected too. you can take a look at all of the increased fees by clicking here.

Why are the hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses increasing in Indiana?

While most will gripe because of these increases, it is important to remember that the money we pay for things like hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses help pay for wildlife protection, hiking, and other recreational area improvements, and improvements to fish and wildlife areas such as Bluegrass, Patoka Lake, and Sugar Ridge in the Evansville area and throughout the state. You can click here to find out more about the fee increase and how that money is spent throughout Indiana.

(H/T- Indiana Department of Natural Resources)

Check Out Pine Lake Water Park in Indiana

15 Movies You May Not Have Known Take Place In Indiana