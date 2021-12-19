Look Inside a 100-Year-Old Intake Tower on the Mississippi River

I've driven by this building probably hundreds of times in my lifetime, but never knew what these towers looked like inside because they are stationed in the middle of the Mississippi River. Thanks to a new video, you can get an up-close look at a more than 100-year-old intake tower for yourself.

I first saw the Chain of Rocks water intake tower mentioned on the Missouri sub-Reddit page. It was in regards to a brand new video share of the facility located just north of St. Louis from the viewpoint of a drone.

The Reddit conversation also included a video from 6 years ago that Fox 2 Now shared with a tour inside of this historic river building.

Some snapshots from that video highlight what it's really like inside. More than 100 years old and counting.

These pipes have seen a lot of river water in their time.

The pipes themselves were manufactured in New York state.

This ladder either leads to hidden treasure or the roof. Probably that last one.

Incredible history that we've all driven by, but rarely get the chance to see what it's like inside. A very much appreciated Reddit share today. The Fox 2 Now article from years ago is also more than worth a read.

