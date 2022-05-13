For the First Time in 7 Years, Missouri Sturgeon are Spawning

It's not easy being a fish. If you doubt me, there's a new video share that shows the endangered lake sturgeon in Missouri are finally spawning after 7 years.

I have never caught a lake sturgeon in Missouri. Have caught plenty of bass and trout and got finned by a mean carp once, but no sturgeon. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the lake sturgeon are endangered which is why this video is good news for sturgeon fans.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation website, these large fish are normally found in the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers. Why is the sturgeon population declining in Missouri? According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, "It prefers firm, silt-free bottoms of sand, gravel, and rock" and those areas are on the decline in both the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers.

I saw many in the comments asking a very good question and that had to do with the location of this lake sturgeon spawning and whether it was in a protected waterway. Haven't seen an answer, but that's likely why I didn't see a location given in the video share.

It's always good news when you have a species that is endangered like this increasing its population. Nature will find a way.

