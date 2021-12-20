How does that classic Christmas song go? "Jolly Old Saint Nicholas, lean your ear this way." Well, the big guy's about to be right here on WBKR! Talk with Santa, presented by Lil Bit Sassy, is coming back to The Country Station this week and I cannot wait.

I have said this before and it's absolutely true. These are two of my favorite days of the year! Santa will be joining me in the WBKR studio for two hysterically fun days of calls with kids. And, you've heard it before, they do indeed say the darndest things.

Talk with Santa is set for Monday, December 20th and Tuesday, December 21st from 4pm to 6pm CST. And, yes! Your kids can call in and talk with Jolly Old Saint Nicholas live on the air. If you've ever tuned in or participated before, you know that it's completely unpredictable and you just never know what the kids (or Santa) will say. And, yes! Santa has confirmed. He will be here with Jingle Bells on and he'll be happy to lean his ear your way- right here on the radio. Here's how it works!

There are multiple ways to phone in to Talk with Santa. You can call 270-926-WBKR or 1-800-844-WBKR. If you have downloaded the WBKR app, it's even easier. Just hot the CALL US button and you'll ring right through.

However, whatever you do, make sure YOU tune in, because Talk With Santa is always entertaining. Plus, remember! Santa and I try to take as many calls as possible. If you get a busy signal, please keep trying. We'll get to and play as many calls as we can during the two-hour show.

Talk with Santa is proudly sponsored, for the third year in a row, by our friends at Lil Bit Sassy in downtown Owensboro.

