I don't how many times I went to Louisville in my childhood and my young adulthood and never knew there was a cave under that city. One of my oldest friends in the world--my first roommate in college--is originally from Louisville and never mentioned it.

THE MEGA CAVERN -- A ONCE-HIDDEN GEM UNDER LOUISVILLE

And I can't be the only one who feels this way; on the Louisville Mega Cavern's website, it even says it was one of Louisville's "best-kept secrets." I'll say. That site features a lot of other interesting history about the now-can't-miss attraction. For example, it was once called Louisville Crushed Stone and was acquired in 1989 by wise private investors who saw a great deal of potential in the cavern.

THERE'S MORE TO THE MEGA CAVERN THAN 'LIGHTS UNDER LOUISVILLE'

After going through Lights Under Louisville, it is my intention to follow the Mega Cavern throughout the year and keep up with whatever events they schedule for it. Also after being there, I've come to the conclusion that driving through caves is AMAZING. Now, there are many spelunkers (I know a few myself) who will bristle at that idea. But I'm not talking about ALL caves. Just select ones. I mean, the largest cave system on the planet (or is it IN the planet?) will never have room for a car. And I'd like to see the reaction by national park representatives if anyone ever suggested such a thing for Mammoth Cave.

THE LOUISVILLE MEGA CAVERN THROUGHOUT THE YEAR

Now when it isn't Christmas, there's plenty to do like Mega ziplining, Mega walking, the Mega Quest, and riding on the Mega tram (that's already on my list). Yes, everything is Mega at the Louisville Mega Cavern. And it's kind of off the beaten path, despite its proximity to the Louisville Zoo. So just enter 1841 Taylor Avenue or Louisville Mega Cavern in your GPS and you'll have no trouble.

Now check out this gallery of images from Lights Under Louisville. So much fun.

