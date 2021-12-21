One of my favorite things to do this time of year is driving around to look at Christmas lights. I know there are a few local homes that my family and I like to look at every year. But where are the absolute BEST Christmas lights in the area? Besides of course the obvious Fantasy of Lights, and Santa Claus Land of Lights, where are the best homes? I found a map that can help you out!

Turns out someone local who is AMAZING and has access to Google has done all of the hard work for us! Have fun driving around and scoping out all the best light shows! And, we also asked our listeners to submit photos of their light displays and addresses so you can plan your route. (See below the map.)

So get yourself some hot chocolate, load up the car, and pop in Rob Halford's Celestial holiday album (for a more rockin' Christmas) and enjoy the lights. Happy Holidays!



CHRISTMAS LIGHTS AROUND THE EVANSVILLE OWENSBORO AREA Looking for the best Christmas lights in the tri-state? Here's where you can find them!

