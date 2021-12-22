When it comes to cleaning up huge messes quickly, it takes a lot of hard work. Just ask any of the West Side Nut Clubbers. They are basically clean-up pros every year on Franklin Street. Now they are sharing their clean-up ability to help Breman, Kentucky, and Dawson Springs, Kentucky.

The Nut Clubbers met before the sun was up to head back to Kentucky with even more clean-up manpower.

You might just think that the West Side Nut Club only handles the Fall Festival every year. That's only one of the ways they help our community. Over the weekend volunteers put together a festive West Side Nut Club Santa Land complete with Santa Claus himself.

Today, they are heading back to Kentucky to put their clean-up talents to work. Yes, I said Kentucky! The Nut Club members are dedicated to helping out anywhere they can, not just Evansville.

We've heard that the donations are in great supply right now. Of course, monetary donations are always welcome. They really need hands on the ground to tear down and clear the debris. So the West Side Nut Club set out early this morning with tractors, dump trucks, and other heavy equipment.

I'm sure that many of the volunteers could be at home with their families as they begin the winter break. So, to see this kind of dedication is so inspiring.

We had a meeting today with the Western Kentucky Regional EMA Director. These are the guys making all of the decisions on what's needed in the area and what kind of help they need. We were informed today that right now at this moment, they DO NOT NEED ANYMORE ITEMS AT THIS TIME!! They are asking for Monetary donations only. I understand we listed certain items yesterday, but with the amount of help they are getting from everywhere, the list of items changes hourly. So please, only bring cash or checks written out to West Side Nut Club , Inc. These will be given to some area banks where we have been notified the money will stay in the Dawson Springs area for aid.

