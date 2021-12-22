We're just a couple of days away from an event in Owensboro that embodies the true spirit of Christmas giving. Angel and her team at My Sister's Keeper, the brand new women's shelter opening in Owensboro next year, are gearing up for a FREE Christmas Eve lunch that is open and available to anyone and everyone.

The event will take place from 11:30am to 1pm on Friday, December 24th at the home of what will eventually be the My Sister's Keeper location at 2820 West 4th Street in downtown Owensboro.

The menu will consist of soups, sandwiches, desserts and drinks and donations of those items are still being accepted.

As a matter of fact, the Owensboro Post Office has stepped up in a big way to assist as well. They recently circulated the following flier to encourage families along their delivery routes to donate to the shelter.

Though Angel is currently on vacation, I did chat with her yesterday and she said the Post Office has received a significant amount of donations, some of which will be used for the event on Friday. My Sister's Keeper plans to give away "take and go" bags with hygiene items and non-perishable foods.

Volunteers are welcome to help come and serve. If you would like to help, but are unable to attend, you can make donations to My Sister's Keeper on Venmo or Paypal. And, those donations are tax deductible and the shelter will make sure you receive the proper donation documentation.

