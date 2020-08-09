Reese Witherspoon to Produce Film Based on Best-Selling Novel

I'll start off by saying that I'm probably a little more excited about this news than I should be. However, the year 2020 has not been the best year for movies so, I'll be happy with just about any positive movie news. Especially when it has to do with America's Sweetheart, Reese Witherspoon.

It has been announced that Reese will be producing a movie adaptation of the novel Where the Crawdads Sing by author Delia Owens. Now, from what I've seen so far is that Reese will just be a producer on the film. I tried looking to see of any cast members have been announced but so far no such announcement has been made. I'll admit I do hope Reese Witherspoon will have some role in the film. I mean come on who doesn't love her?

As for the story/plot of the movie we don't have a lot of detail on that either but the story it will be based on is a pretty good. The book Where the Crawdads Sing is about a young women named Kya. As a young girl she get abandoned by her family in the marshes of North Carolina. No, this is not a survival story. Surprisingly it turns into a romance/murder mystery novel. The short and sweet of it is that Kya is able to teach herself everything there is to know about her surroundings. With the help of a local boy she learns to read and write and then eventually becomes an author.

She just so happens to fall in love with said boy who eventually ends up getting killed. Yeah, this movie will have everything. So Kya then goes on trial for the murder. Again, there is a lot to this story. It will be very interesting to see where the filmmakers take it.

As I said, it's good to see some exciting movie news for a change. A story like this will make a great movie. Hopefully when it comes out we all can actually go to the theater to see it.