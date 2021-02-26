Indiana Middle School Principal Saves the Day, Fixes Haircut for Insecure Student

Believe me when I say that the effect a good or bad haircut can have on a young man's life should not be underestimated. Sure, mostly little boys, up to a certain age, probably could not care less about how their hair looks - but once they become teenagers, that kind of thing becomes more important. I've seen, first hand, how traumatizing a bad haircut can be for a young stud. At some point in their lives, things just change, priorities change, and looking and smelling good is actually something they care about.

A young man up in Indianapolis was having a bad hair day. Don't laugh, it's a thing for boys too. The 8th grader didn't like the haircut he had just gotten, and he didn't want to take off his hat because he thought he would get laughed at. No bueno. His refusal ended up getting him sent to the office where he spent a few minutes talking to Stonybrook Intermediate and Middle School principal Jason Smith. Principal Smith could certainly sympathize - better yet, he could come up with a solution. Principal Smith offered to fix the young man's haircut.

In an interview with WRTV in Indianapolis, principal Smith said,

I’ve been cutting hair most of my life. I played college basketball cut my teammates’ hair before games, and I’ve been cutting my son’s hair for 17 years. So, I had professional clippers and edgers at home, so I said, ‘If I go home and get my clippers and line you up, will you go back to class?’

The young man agreed to the terms, and it was on. Next thing you know, principal Smith turned into barber Smith and got his student's hair lined up just right. Smith says “He really was not trying to get out of class. He just thought that he would be laughed at, so we took the time and did what we could to help him.”

I never had good hair, myself, growing up. I was one of those kids that always wore a hat. In fact, I never really claimed to have good hair until I started going to my man Alex Rocha at The Parlour. Now, he and his crew take care of me and my son. I'm telling you, find the right barber, one who knows and cares about what he's doing, has made all the difference.

