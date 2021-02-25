Indiana Restricts COVID Vaccination First Dose Appointments to Residents Only
It was announced that those who reside outside of Indiana will no longer be allowed to receive a COVID vaccine in the Hoosier state. Previously, those who were employed in Indiana were able to secure a vaccine to help make sure all healthcare workers who work in Hoosier hospitals and medical facilities could be vaccinated. The people who received the first vaccine CAN get their second dose in Indiana. But it was announced in Governor Holcomb's Wednesday press conference that you'll need to show proof of residency moving forward such as a utility bill or driver's license.
The team cited that they want to make sure that Indiana vaccines go to those who live in Indiana and healthcare workers had ample opportunity to make an appointment. It was announced last week that over 17,000 non-residents have been vaccinated in Indiana. They did mention later in the press conference that you can cross counties when you make a vaccination appointment.
Currently, you must be eligible in one of the following categories to receive a vaccine:
- Individuals who are 60 years and older
- Healthcare workers who have physical or close contact with patients
- Healthcare workers who are exposed to COVID materials
- First responders
Click here for a list of who is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. If you are eligible, click here to register and make an appointment.
Currently, over 12,000 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Warrick and Vanderburgh Counties are both currently in yellow on the Hoosier COVID map.
