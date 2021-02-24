FBI Shares New Information Involving Missing Evansville Woman Dawnita Wilkerson

One Evansville family has been searching desperately for answers for the last eight months since Dawnita Wilkerson went missing. Dawnita was last seen on June 21st, 2020. The story of her disappearance has even been covered on national news outlets, and now the FBI has released more information on this case.

Today Evansville Police Department and the FBI shared new information regarding Dawnita's disappearance. They say Dawnita was last seen leaving an Evansville hotel at 8:16 P.M. on June 21st, 2020. She got into a silver 2016 Chevy Suburban with a sunroof and tinted windows, investigators are still looking for that SUV. It's asked that if you have any information that could help with this case, please contact the FBI Indianapolis info tipline at (317) 595-4000. You can also contact EPD at (812)435-7979 or the tip line at (812)435-6194.

Here's what a facebook post from Eyewitness News Anchor Jake Boswell says about the latest developments:

NEW INFO IN CASE OF MISSING MOTHER: The FBI and Evansville Police have released new information in the missing persons case of Dawnita Wilkerson. Dawnita was last seen leaving an Evansville hotel at 8:16 p.m. on June 21, 2020. Her phone was shut off by the next morning. She got into a Silver 2016 Chevy Suburban w/ sunroof and tinted windows. Investigators are searching for the SUV still, 8 months later. The owner of the Suburban has been found, and will not cooperate with the investigation. Police say areas of interest are Evansville, Carbondale, and Marion. Dawnita was last tracked going west into Illinois from southwest Indiana. The FBI is looking for any piece of information that could help find Dawnita. INFO TIPLINE: (317) 595-4000

