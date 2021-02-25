Evansville Salvation Army in Desperate Need of Diaper Donations

The Salvation Army needs your help helping families with young children in the Tri-State.

It's been a long time since we've needed diapers at our house (although my now 16 and 14-year-olds still act like babies sometimes, because teenagers). But, I still remember the days of buying a big box thinking it would last a while only to be close to running out a few days later because it seems like all babies do EAT AND SOIL THEMSELVES! They're like little turd factories. I think that's why God made them so adorable. Their cute little faces ease the burden of cleaning up the toxic waste that comes out of them more bearable.

If you're a parent, you know exactly what I'm talking about. You also know that having a constant supply of diapers on hand isn't cheap. Unfortunately, for many families in the Tri-State being able to afford that necessity for their babies and toddlers is extremely difficult. Fortunately, there are organizations like the Salvation Army that are there to help when those families need it. But, even they need a helping hand every once in a while.

The Evansville chapter of the non-profit posted on their Facebook page Wednesday morning they are in need of diapers of all sizes, noting their current supply is "EXTREMELY low."

They are asking for diapers of all sizes, but are in particular need of sizes 2-5.

If you'd like to help out, hit up the baby section during your next trip to the store and pick up a pack, a box, or whatever amount you're comfortable with and drop them off at Salvation Army on Fulton Avenue in Evansville anytime between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

[Source: The Salvation Army of Evansville on Facebook]

