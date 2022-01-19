Nightmare Fuel – Spider Descends on Illinois Baby Security Camera

This. Is. Terrifying. An Illinois family was alarmed when they checked the security camera video in their children's room and watched as a huge spider descended on their child.

This happened recently in Bradley, Illinois. Here's the simple explanation from the family of what they witnessed:

A spider crawled across the camera lens in my baby's room and then descended down onto her while she was sleeping.

Warning: If you have arachnophobia, this will seriously be nightmare fuel.

I've watched the video several times to try and determine what type of spider this is other than HUGE. Wolf spider maybe? That doesn't make sense to me as they're normally reclusive and not the type you'll find spinning highly visible webs from the ceiling.

I have nothing to add other than there is a video game about this sort of issue which expresses my feelings about spiders. I don't mean to offend you if you believe that all spiders are valuable members of our ecosystem, but KILL IT WITH FIRE is where I stand.

