Watch a Jealous St. Louis Cat Mimic a Baby to Get Attention

If you don't think a cat will do just about anything for attention, watch what this St. Louis feline did when a new baby in the house was occupying all of mom's time.

This is a classic. I'm pretty jaded when it comes to pet stuff at this point as I feel like I've just about seen it all, but this is some funny stuff. Here's how the cat's owner described what happened:

On April 18th, 2022, we were at our home in St. Louis, MO. John Ed was recording our oldest daughter, Caylee, playing with our son Archie. She was trying to make him laugh. He loves when we make coughing sounds, Caylee can be heard fake coughing and talking to Archie. At one point, she says “what are you doing?” and our cat Booth pops his head up staring at us incredulously. He looked like he wanted in on the action, and was copying the way Archie was playing. Booth is our 13 year old Orange tabby, we’ve had him since 2012.

The cat figured if you can't beat them, join them.

I think we've found the St. Louis version of Garfield. Booth is one smart kitty. I have a feeling that he and Archie are gonna be best buds for years to come. I'm more of a dog person than a cat person, but this is one you definitely have to put in the win column for the felines.

