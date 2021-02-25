Tri-State Brewery Serving Up Fruity Cereal Flavored Ale

I don't know about you, but one of my favorite weekend activities is dropping by a brewery and enjoying some craft brews. We have several awesome breweries in the Tri-State all serving up their very own unique, and creative brews. Finding a local brewery is also one of our first stops anytime my husband and I go on vacation. I feel like you can learn a lot about a place through it's different brews. One local brewery has an exciting launch this weekend.

The Vincennes Brewing Company in Vincennes, Indiana has a fun launch this Saturday February 27th, that's really gotten people talking on social media. This weekend they'll be launching Bedrock Blonde. It's a beer they've created with fruity cereal. It's gotten so much feedback in fact, that they're limiting the release to one bottle per customer on Saturday, so they can get it into as many peoples hands as possible. According to their posts on Facebook, the Bedrock Blonde is a "strong blonde ale made with fruity breakfast cereal."

Here's what The Vincennes Brewing Company says about the release on their Facebook event page:

The day you've all been asking about has finally come.. Bedrock Blonde release day! We're opening early at NOON for this release and will have special treats from Jenna's Bakehouse to help celebrate! Due to the heavy demand on this release, we are limiting customers to ONE bottle per person. It important to us to get this to as many folks as possible and the supply is just not that large this time around. We will also have a limited amount on draft but will also have a limit of one 10oz pour per person. We are fully expecting to sell out quickly so if you want to get yours hands on this hot blonde, you'll want to get to VBC early

I'm a big fan of supporting local, and that includes supporting local breweries too. Whether you can make it up to Vincennes Saturday to grab a bottle, or will be sticking around the Evansville area, I encourage you to support a local brewery the next time you go to pick up some beer.

