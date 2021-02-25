A New Smart Rubik’s Cube Tells You How to Solve It

If you're one of the millions (and millions) of people who have never been able to solve a Rubik's Cube, that's about to change.

Rubik's Cubes have been frustrating people since 1974. Ever since it came out, folks would try and try to solve the thing to get all the colors to match on each side. Few people can do it without a problem. Some have even been able to do it with their eyes closed...showoffs.

Get our free mobile app

Personally, I can't tell you how many times in my life I have had a Rubik's Cube and tried to solve the thing. Not once have I ever been able to come close to figuring out how to properly do it. I've even asked people who have solved it in the past to help me but they just told me to figure it out on my own. Well now, after 47 years of battling the Rubik's Cube, we finally have help solving the thing!

Rubik's Cube is releasing a new smart cube that actually gives you instructions on how to solve it. You connect the cube to an app on your phone and it will guide you through every twist that you need to make to match up the colors. The new Rubik's Connected Cube also allows you to compete with others around the world, play different Rubik's games, and improve your skills through the app.

It sounds pretty cool, and it would give people like me the chance to feel accomplished and finally solve the darn thing, but these things come at a price. If you want a Rubik's Connected Cube, it's going to cost you $60. If you're not willing to play that much, you can always read through the step-by-step solving strategy on the official Rubik’s Cube website.

Sleep Up to 54 at this 10 acre game-themed Great Escape Mansion

KEEP READING: 20 Unusual Kentucky Town Names