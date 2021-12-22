I've been to dozens and dozens of breweries, and Carson's is WAY up there towards the top of my favorite list. Carson's is the one item on our Must Visit list when we go to Evansville.Situated back off the road in a light industrial area. The first thing you see when you pull in the parking lot is a pretty awesome patio with one of those gas/stone/fire fixtures and several/many tables for outdoor seating/drinking/talking. The patio is also dog friendly, so bring the canines along!Inside you'll find more tables, swag, and the bar. Carson's has about 20 taps and, if you're like me, nothing beats getting a flight. They have an outstanding selection of beers, some staples and some that change, all made on site. You never know what you're going to find, and that's part of the fun going to craft breweries.The staff has always been OUTSTANDING at Carson's. They're friendly and knowledgeable about the beers they offer, and they don't mind spending some time talking with their customers. Got a question? They'll have the answer! Not sure what to try? They'll be sure to have a great suggestion for you.Carson's also has a fair amount of branded SWAG and if you forgot a growler they've got a few there that are perfect for what you want to take home. I will personally recommend the BRC68. MMMMM

I think the biggest problem with Carson's is trying to find the place. Any time we've gone we've whizzed right past it and had to go down a block or two and turn around and come back.

I LOVE Carson's Brewery and when we go back to Evansville next month you'll know where to find me.