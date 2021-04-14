Parlor Doughnuts To Reopen Original Downtown Evansville Location

Parlor Doughnuts will soon be reopening in downtown Evansville.

Parlor Doughnuts has been around Evansville for two years now. First they opened up a location on NW 3rd Street in Downtown Evansville. Not long after that, they opened up another location in Evansville on N. Green River Road. Nearly a year ago, the downtown Evansville Parlor Doughnuts location closed down with plans of relocating. The original plan was to open up a new location in downtown Evansville at the Bitterman Building on Main Street.

A lot of people have been wondering what was going on with that project. I was just telling my co-workers the other day that I miss having Parlor Doughnuts less than a block away from the office. Well, yesterday Parlor Doughnuts gave us an update on their plans for their downtown Evansville location.

Parlor Announced that they will be reopening up in downtown Evansville, but not at the Bitterman Building. However they will be returning to their original location in downtown Evansville.

According to their Facebook post, they plan on being open sometime this month. We walked by the location yesterday and it looks like there's still a little work to be done there, but they are working hard to get the location opened up before the end of April. I for one can't wait.

If you have yet to visit Parlor, you're seriously missing out. These aren't your average doughnuts that they serve, no, no, no. They serve up layered "cronuts", which is kind of like a croissant but better. These layered doughnuts are full of flaky, buttery, and sweet goodness that is heaven in your mouth. Then, you have to consider which flavor you want. They have over 20 of them! My personal favorite is the French Toast Doughnut.

You can take a look at their menu and see what they have to offer for yourself by clicking here!

