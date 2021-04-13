Showplace Cinemas North and Henderson Announce Re-Opening Dates

Get your popcorn ready. It's time to head back to the movies!

One of the things I've missed most due to the pandemic is going to the movie theater to watch something on the big screen. Don't get me wrong, the ability to watch movies through the various streaming services I have is all well and good, and some of the original movies those services are putting out are really good, but it doesn't, and can't, take the place of watching a movie on the big screen with state-of-the-art surround sound while stuffing handfuls of popcorn in my mouth that I've poured so much butter flavoring over it's leaking through the bag onto my lap.

A few theaters have given us the opportunity to do that for a while now. AMC Theater on Evansville's west side has been open since around mid-March, while Malco Theater in Owensboro initially reopened on a Friday, Saturday, Sunday schedule only before fully reopening back in late August.

For some time, the only Showplace Cinemas location showing movies was the east side location on Morgan Avenue, while the Family Entertainment Center portion of the Newburgh location remained opened even though they weren't showing any movies in the theaters. That changed when the company re-opened that theater on March 18th and is slowly, but surely changing as they announce reopening dates for the remaining locations on their Facebook page.

They first announced dates for their Jasper and Connersville locations in Indiana last Friday, and their Harrisburg, Illinois theater Sunday morning. Today (Monday, April 12th, 2021), they announced when movie fans can start seeing movies again at their north side of Evansville and Henderson locations as well.

The complete list of dates are as follows:

April 23rd

Showplace Connersville

April 30th

Showplace Harrisburg

Showplace North

May 7th

Showplace Henderson

Showplace Jasper

Now get out there and enjoy a movie!

[Source: Showplace Cinemas on Facebook]

