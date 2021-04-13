The Princeton Public Library has been in need of an addition and renovations for many years. When you start to run out of electrical outlets for equipment and space for books, you know it's time to grow. They began a study in 2016 to see how much funding it would take, and where that money would come from. Five years later, that vision of a modern addition to the library is now a reality.

COVID-19 did slow down the progress of the construction, but it is finally ready for its big reveal. On Sunday, April 11, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the library. After the ribbon is cut, the celebration begins!

The festivities (Including the ribbon-cutting) will begin at the new Main Street entrance. You will want to be one of the first two hundred people at the Grand Expansion Celebration, so you can get a commemorative magnet, postcard, and cookies. There will also be tours and not one, but two giveaways from 2:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Address

124 S. Hart St.

Princeton, IN 47670

Hours

Sunday: 1:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M.

Mon – Thurs: 9:00 A.M.– 8:00 P.M.

Fri- Sat: 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.

Get our free mobile app

We got a sneak peek of the new addition and renovations from Marketing & Programs Coordinator, Shannon Linsday. She was a guest on our show in January of 2020, and I know she was ready for it to be complete way back then. She is definitely proud to show off everything the Princeton Public Library has to offer.

Princeton Public Library's Grand Expansion Celebration The Princeton Public Library has been working on a $5 million dollar expansion, and it's finally complete.

Keep Reading: Princeton Residents Say Goodbye to Gibson Lanes