Indiana DNR Announces 2021 Free Fishing Days

Spring is here and summer isn't too far away which means it's time to get back outside and enjoy the weather. For you that might mean simply sitting on the porch in the sun and scrolling through your phone, or maybe reading a book. It might mean heading to your favorite Tri-State golf course and playing 18 holes. Or, it might mean grabbing your fishing gear and heading to a local lake to try your luck and hooking some dinner. If the latter is the case, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources have set aside a few days where you can do it for free.

The Department recently announced the dates for this year's Free Fishing Days. On these days you can enjoy a day on the water by yourself, or with others, without needing a license. This year's days are:

May 2nd

June 5th and 6th

September 25th

While a license isn't needed these days, other rules such as seasons, bag, and size limits still apply.

These days are also perfect if you've never fished, but have decided you'd like to give it a try to see if it's a hobby you wouldn't mind doing on a more consistent basis. If you have no idea what to do or how to even get started, the DNR offers "Learn to Fish" workshops where instructors will show you everything you need to know about fishing from the basics to how to fish for different species. You can learn more about the workshops and find one close to you through the DNR website.

In the event you find you like it and decide fishing is something you'll do as often as your life schedule allows, Indiana does require you to have a fishing license for every other day of the season. Those can be purchased at places like Buck & Jake's Outfitters and Walmart, among others, or you can buy one online, which does come with some additional "convenience" fees.

To find a store near where you can buy one in person, visit the DNR website, and select your county of residence from the pull-down menu.

[Source: Indiana Department of Natural Resources]