Where to Get your Ice Cream Fix-Evansville Area Ice Cream Shops

It's that time of year where the weather is warming up, and we're all going outside more. I don't know about you, but when the weather starts getting warmer, one of my favorite things to do is get ice cream on a warm evening. In fact my husband and I have a tradition where we like to take our dogs to get ice cream (they each get their own tiny cups of vanilla) and then we go down by the river front and eat the ice cream and walk the dogs. It's one of my favorite warm weather traditions.

Now that the weather is warming up many ice cream shops are open year round, but there are some seasonal ones in our area as well. The next time you want to get ice cream, consider stopping into one of these great Evansville area ice cream shops. I think I'm going to make it my Summer 2021 goal to grab an ice cream treat at every single one of these locations. Make it like an Evansville are ice cream passport ha!