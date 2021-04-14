Chances are somewhere at your house, whether it's the garage, the shed, or a closet somewhere, there's a few paint cans with various amounts of paint in them from the time you got a wild hair and decided the bedroom, kitchen, or living room needed a new color. Or, maybe you're the type who enjoys doing your own routine vehicle maintenance and you have a few jugs of old motor oil or antifreeze sitting on a shelf (guilty, party of one, your table is ready). Whatever it is, it's there because you couldn't dispose of it right then and there, or were too tired after the project was finished to mess with it, and told yourself you'd get to it later. Now, it's four years later and those paint cans and oil jugs are still sitting where you left them. If you live in Vanderburgh County, your chance to finally get rid of them is coming up this Saturday (April 17th, 2021).

The annual event will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. in the Civic Center parking lot on Walnut Street. Representatives from the Solid Waste District will be on hand during that time to take all those fluids off your hands and make sure they get disposed of. With COVID-19 still very much a thing in the area, organizers are asking you to place all the materials you want to dispose of in the trunk of your car or the bed of your truck so they can be unloaded safely by the workers on site. They're also asking you to wear a face mask.

While they will take quite a variety of chemicals, they won't take everything. Here's what will and won't be accepted, according to the City of Evansville website:

Yes

Motor Oil & Filters

Oil Based Paint

Automotive Batteries & Fluids

Solvents & Thinners

Gasoline

Antifreeze

Household Batteries

Pesticides & Herbicides

Thermometers/Mercury

Aerosol Cans

Household Cleaners

Glues & Adhesives

Photographic Chemicals

Pool Chemicals

Fluorescent Bulbs

Pharmaceuticals

No

Commercial Waste

Infectious Waste

Industrial Waste

Radioactive Waste

Explosives/Ammunition

Appliances

Pressurized Containers

Fire Extinguishers

Gas Cylinders

Appliances

Electronics

Tires

Latex Paint* *Can be thrown away in regular trash when it is hard - air dry or add kitty litter or sawdust to solidify.



One more thing to note, this service is available to Vanderburgh County residents only, and is not available to businesses.

[Source: City of Evansville]