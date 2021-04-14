Franklin Street Bar Asking for Help Identifying Wallet Thief

The owners of Franklin Street Tavern on Evansville's west side are asking for your help identifying a woman they suspect stole an employee's wallet then proceeded to go on a spending spree around town.

The bar posted the surveillance photos below on their Facebook page Monday night saying they believe the woman in the black tank top shirt and shorts in the photos reached over the bar while the bartender was busy with another customer, and took an employee's "small black and white Kate Spade wallet" around 4:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The post did not specify if the wallet belonged to the bartender or another employee. There was also no mention if the person in the blue shirt is believed to be associated with the alleged crime in any way, shape, or form.

The post went on to say after the theft, the employee's bank record shows their card was used at a Shell gas station and High Spirits Liquor. The exact location of the Shell station was not specified however, High Spirits Liquor is just off the Lloyd Expressway on Crosspointe Boulevard next door to a Shell gas station.

From there a charge from Shoe Carnival was incurred at 7:04 pm, followed by a purchase at Dollar Variety plus at 7:20 pm, an ATM withdrawal at 855 South Green River Road at 7:21 pm, followed by one final purchase at Jason’s Deli at 7:26 pm. The total dollar amount of the purchases and ATM withdrawal were not given.

The post also did not mention whether or not they or the victim of the theft have contacted the Evansville Police Department to report the crime. However, it did ask that anyone with information contact the bar either through its Facebook page, or by phone, and offered a reward.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect and where they may be at this time, contact the Evansville Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit at (812) 436-7991, on the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's anonymous WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).

[Source: Franklin Street Tavern on Facebook]