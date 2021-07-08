Otters Game Benefitting Jacob’s Village Scheduled for Thursday – If Mother Nature Plays Ball

Let's hope that Thursday, July 8th won't be strike two for Jacob's Village and the Otters. There is a chance for rain in the forecast, but let's hope that Mother Nature is kind to us and the rain holds off or comes and goes, in time to get in the Evansville Otters game. It's not just any 'ol Thursday night game - this game, which was originally scheduled for July 1st, is the annual fundraising game for Jacob's Village. Thursday night will also include free popcorn, $2 beers, a DJ, a half-pot raffle, door prizes, and a post-game fireworks show. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

How important is this game? Over the years, this annual game has raised over $200,000 in support of the Jacob’s Village mission. That mission, since 1999, has been giving its residents something that all of us want - some independence, some freedom, and to live as close to a 'normal' life as possible.

What About My Tickets from July 1st?

Any tickets purchased for the original July 1st game will be accepted on July 8th. Yay - the more the merrier! There are still plenty of tickets available too, at any G.D. Ritzy's location or at Bosse Field before the game. General admission tickets are just $5 each.

How and why is G.D. Ritzy's involved? Well, there's a bit of a story there, and who better to tell it than Ritzy's owner Chad Grunow? Chad and his family have a long history with Jacob's Village. Listen as he explains...

Chad Grunow Talks About Jacob's Villlage

