Salvation Army in Need of Donations for Homeless Hygiene Kits

In an effort to provide homeless members of our community the essentials they need to keep the best personal hygiene they can, the Evansville chapter of the Salvation Army is putting together personal hygiene kits for those individuals, but they need your help.

Regardless of the reason they find themselves without a permanent place to live, maintaining good hygiene is imperative for anyone as it helps prevent illness and other issues such as tooth loss and gum disease. Plus, everyone regardless of their current situation, should have the ability to clean themselves when needed.

The Evansville chapter is currently in need of the following items for the kits they want to put together:

Backpacks

Shaving cream

Chapstick

Combs

Brushes

Baby wipes

Tampons/min pads

Toilet paper

Sandwich bags

Travel tissues

Body lotion

Body soap

Bar soap

Deodorants

Shampoo

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Powder

Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army located at 1040 North Fulton Avenue on Evansville's west side between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

According to a press release provided by the Salvation Army, they already have volunteers ready to put the kits together once the donations have been collected. The press release did not provide a deadline for when the donations were needed however, I imagine the sooner, the better.

Other Services

In addition to assisting the homeless population through the personal hygiene kits, the Salvation Army also provides a number of other services to residents in need including hosting a daily lunch and a food pantry where those in need of a meal or food for their families can get it. The non-profit organization also helps around the holiday season with its Coat-A-Kid and Toy Town programs.

Visit their website to learn more about the mission of the Salvation Army and how you can help by either donating money or time.

[Source: Salvation Army Press Release]

