Opinion: 5 Reasons We Do Not Need Electric Scooters in Evansville

Downtown Evansville seems to be getting more and more beautiful every week. We have several new murals and the alleys are decorated and well lit. But last week I saw something that I don't think is very attractive for our city - ELECTRIC SCOOTERS.

Bigger cities like Nashville, Louisville, and St. Louis have had them for a couple of years. The last time I visited these cities, their downtown was littered with abandoned scooters. I saw them piled up or left willy-nilly in the middle of the sidewalk! I was almost run over by one in Louisville. Now that this trend has arrived in Evansville, I have a few reasons that we do not need them.

Safety

Take a look at this informative video about how you should ride a Lime Scooter. One of the first requirements to ride is to have a helmet. How many of us have a helmet just lying around? I have yet to see anyone actually wearing one.

Clutter

I have already seen several of these scooters just left in the middle of the sidewalk. If someone was in a wheelchair or riding a bike, it would be kind of difficult to work around them. Even though the instructional video says to park them in the designated spots or near a curb, that isn't always happening.

Rules of the Road

Now, this cute little video instructs you to find a scooter lane and scoot right in. I haven't seen a scooter lane on any of our downtown streets. Can you imagine someone just scooting into your lane of traffic? If you're walking down the sidewalk, you could be run over. Ok, that's a little dramatic, but it did almost happen to me.

Get our free mobile app

One Rider Per Scooter

I can't even tell you how many times I've seen two people on the back of a tiny moped. I'm sure we'll see two people attempt to scoot down the street. Can you be pulled over? Can you get a ticket? Do you need a driver's license to ride on the scooters? I have so many questions. You do have to be at least 18 to ride, but I'm certain there is a loophole there.

Ride Sober

I hate to sound like a negative nelly, but I can certainly see someone walking home from drinks and deciding to scooter the rest of the way home. So many people can't follow the Lime instructions when they are sober, I can only imagine the mess this could be.



Evansville Neighborhood Blooming with Nature Scenes Evansville resident Susan Lutz Tromley shares the beauty of her neighborhood with stunning photographs. She was able to snap some pics of an eagle, too.

