Libby Might Not Like Other Animals, But She Will Love You – VHS Pet of the Week [VIDEO]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society!
Libby is up for adoption or Fospice, NOW! Fill out the adoption form at vhslifesaver.org.
The VHS is hiring for a Development & Events Coordinator. If interested go here ---->
https://www.indeed.com/viewjob?from=appshareios&jk=7100dec58f082cdd
If you have a weekday morning free, come do Mutt’s Morning Out! Or, on Saturday mornings, Cardio for Canines! (It happens rain or shine pretty much every weekend as long as have volunteers available!)
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED - Shop on Saturdays, donate items, or volunteer. We want to be open more during the week, but need the manpower, so we need people who can commit to a day each week or every other week to help run the register OR sort & price items!