Battle of the Soft Pretzels as New Pretzel Place Moves Into Eastland Mall

Eastland Mall is now the home to two soft pretzel places.

If you've ever been to Eastland Mall, you know the smell when you walk by the front of the mall, the smell of delicious soft pretzels from Auntie Anne's. Now that smell is about to get a lot stronger as a new pretzel place has now moved into the mall. Ben's Soft Pretzels is located at the corner of the food court across from Bath and Body Works.

I feel like we're about to see a battle of soft pretzel proportions! Either way, I've never met a soft pretzel I didn't like so I think there's room for everyone here. If you want to check out Ben's Soft Pretzels they are officially open in the mall and they serve all different types of soft pretzels, pretzel bites, and prizza's which are pretzel pizzas.

According to their website, if you want to grab a Ben's Soft Pretzel you'll need to get one at Eastland Mall, or at an Otters game at Bosse Field. You can check out their Facebook page for more information, here.

Honestly, the mall is a perfect venue for a soft pretzel place. You're out shopping, you've been to a few stores, you still need to hit up a couple more, but you're hungry. However, it's not lunch or dinner time yet, so what do you do? This is where soft pretzels come in for the save. The perfect snack while you're shopping.

