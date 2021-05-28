2021 Free Fishing Days Coming June 5-6 in Indiana & Kentucky

There is something magical about sitting beside a lake or river with a fishing pole in your hands and a line in the water. While I don't get to head out to fish nearly as much as I would like, it is something that I enjoy.

If it has been a while for you too, why not take advantage of the upcoming Free Fishing Days in 2031? Since you do have to have a fishing license in Both Indiana and Kentucky to fish in public waters, it's nice that they offer up a handful of days each year where you can fish without the worry of being ticketed by the state's Conservation Officer and the next round of free fishing days are just around the corner.

Grab your tackle box and get ready to toss your rod and reel over your shoulder. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will host their next free fishing days on Saturday and Sunday, June 5th and 6th, 2021. That means residents of the Hoosier State won't need a fishing license to cast a line. Indiana DNR says,

Free Fishing Days are an excellent opportunity to learn how to fish, take your family fishing, or introduce a friend to fishing.

Get our free mobile app

The final free fishing day of the 2021 season will take place in Indiana this fall on Saturday, September 25th. Outside of the free fishing days, you do need a license to fish in Indiana. Here are the guidelines and details on getting your Indiana Fishing License.

Across the Ohio River in Kentucky, Saturday and Sunday, June 5-6, 2021 are also free fishing days for residents of the Commonwealth. According to the Kentucky Fishing Guide, issued by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife,

Persons fishing on the first Saturday and Sunday in June ( June 5-6, 2021) during Free Fishing Days are not required to have a license or permit

To view a digital copy of the Kentucky Fishing Guide and to learn more about getting a fishing license for the remainder of the year, you can go here.

Once you've got your rod and reel ready, and your license if you're headed out on the water outside of the free fishing days, be sure you check out our handy guide to the public fishing spots around Evansville, sorted by Indiana or Kentucky county.

12 Things You Need For Your Next Pool Party

Check Out Pine Lake Water Park in Indiana

Falling Rock Park- La Grange, Kentucky

Family Vacation at Hidden Paradise Campground

The Best Places for Camping in the Tri-State

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State