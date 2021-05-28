Evansville Rescue Mission in Need of Hygiene Products for Shelter

As a non-profit organization, the Evansville Rescue Mission relies on the generosity of the public in order to maintain day-to-day operations and provide services to those in need. While monetary donations are always welcome (and needed), the Rescue Mission also accepts donations in the form of specific items. For example, the kitchen accepts donated food items they can use to make meals for families in need and the homeless men who stay at the shelter. Currently, they're in need of personal hygiene products they can give to those shelter residents.

The Mission posted on Facebook Thursday morning they are in urgent need of the following items for the men's residential facility:

Deodorant

Razors

Shaving Cream

Combs

Body Wash

Get our free mobile app

Donations can be dropped off at the Rescue Mission at 500 East Walnut Street during regular business hours.

Other Donation Opportunities

One of the ways the Rescue Mission raises money to continue helping those who need it is through their thrift shop at 2420 Washington Avenue. The shop sells gently used clothing, furniture, and more, all of which are donated by the public. Donations can be dropped off at their collection center at 709 East Sycamore Street in downtown Evansville during the following times:

Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Donations can also be made at the donation center truck found in the parking lot of Living Word Church on Highway 261 in Newburgh at the following times:

Monday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Volunteer

The Rescue Mission is always looking for volunteers to help out in the kitchen of the residential facility, at the donation center, in the office, or their summer youth camp, Camp Reveal. To learn more about how you can volunteer, contact Victoria Flaherty at 812-421-3800 or victoria.flaherty@ermstaff.org.

[Source: Evansville Rescue Mission on Facebook]