Snapchat recently got the internet talking with a new feature they've added, a secret photo vault, and it has parents pretty concerned. So what is a secret photo vault? There are several apps on the market that are secret photo apps, they may look like a regular inconspicuous app on your phone, but when you go to open it you have to enter a code or password to get in to see the photos saved in there. Now Snapchat has added a secret photo vault to its app.

Get our free mobile app

Officer Gomez is a Facebook page run by a school resource officer that works with high school students. Recently a friend of mine shared a post of his to Facebook about this new Snapchat feature. Officer Gomez's concern is that parents won't know this feature is activated on their child's Snapchat app and their child may be hiding things from them in the vault. His concern is of students hiding photos of each other or possible photos of themselves. You can read his full post here. Regardless I went and checked my Snapchat and I had this feature too, so I thought I'd show you how it works that way you can check your kid's apps. Or hey if you're a grown adult who pays your own bills, maybe you'll want to use this feature, I'm not here to judge. Do your thang!

New Snapchat Feature Concerns Parents Snapchat recently got the internet talking with a new feature they've added, a secret photo vault, and it has parents pretty concerned. Here's how to find the secret photo vault on the app.