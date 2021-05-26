Scales Lake Beach In Boonville Opening This Weekend
It's that time of year again where you can take the family out to Scales Lake Park in Boonville for some fun on the water.
Growing up in Boonville, one of my favorite things to do in the summer was to visit Scales Lake Park. We would go camping, ride our bikes around on the trails, play at the playgrounds, and check out the petting zoo. But my favorite part about going there was the lake itself.
Scales Lake Park is home to a 66-acre lake where you can kayak, rent canoes, john boats, fish, and swim. Yes, in case you didn't know, Boonville has a beach! You can lay out in the sun on the sandy beach, swim in the lake, and make your way to the "deep end" where the diving board is located. Oh, and the giant water slide that they have there is one that the kids (and even adults) will want to go down over and over again. You can pack a lunch or enjoy food and drinks from the concession stand while you're there too.
This weekend happens to be the opening weekend for the 2021 beach season at Scales Lake. This year, the beach will be fully operational, unlike the restrictions we faced in 2020 due to the pandemic. However, while the beach is opening this weekend, they do need a few more lifeguards on staff. It's a great way for high school and college students to make a little extra cash during the summer. If you or someone you know would be interested in applying for any of those positions, you are asked to pick up an application at the gatehouse between the hours of 8:00 am and 6:00 pm.
The beach at Scales Lake opens for the season on May 29th and will remain open through the first week of August.
2021 Rates
Gate Fee: $3.00
Admission
Children ages 5 and under are free
Mondays through Fridays $3.00
Weekends and Holidays $4.00
Package of 6 Beach Entrances
Mondays through Fridays $16.00
Saturdays, Sundays, and Holiday Weekends $22.00
Beach and Water Slide Annual Entrance Permits
Individual $25.00
Family of four $60.00
Additional family members $10.00 each